Keep Filey Tidy picks up anniversary

The Keep Filey Tidy (KFT) group has just celebrated its second anniversary.

KFT was started by two ladies who tackled litter with just carrier bags and latex gloves.

After a series of meetings the group was expanded and fundraising activities were held to buy grabbers, hi-vis vests and all the items necessary for a safe operation.

A spokesman for the group said: “We attend all the town’s major events such as festivals and food fairs. Local businesses support the group and we get plenty of thanks from residents.”