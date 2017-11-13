Kittrick explains Stimpson decision

Scarborough Athletic has moved to explain why he opted to play centre-back Danny Stimpson in attack at Prescot Cables on Saturday.

Stimpson was withdrawn at half-time with the score at 0-0, but Boro went on to lose the Evo-Stik North game by a 3-1 scoreline.

Since the full-time whistle, a number of Boro fans have been asking why Stimpson was thrown in as a centre-forward.

Kittrick said: "Danny has played there before when he was at York City. I spoke to him at training and asked him the question, Danny told me he'd play anywhere for the club.

"We were put in this position because Jimmy Beadle is still struggling with his chest infection, which means that he wasn't fit enough to do it on Saturday.

"Billy Logan has also said to me and Chris Bolder that he prefers to come off the bench because he feels that he offers more of an impact."

Boro's management team are still actively looking for a striker to boost their ranks.

Kittrick added: "We are still looking to boost our squad and we'll continue to do so."