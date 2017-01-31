Kittrick keen to push on in Doodson Trophy

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is eyeing progression when his side entertain derby rivals Tadcaster Albion in tonight's Doodson Sport Trophy clash, 7.45pm.

Boro welcome back defender Scott Brown from an ankle knock, but attackers Jacob Hazel and Lewis Dennison are both cup tied.

With Boro pushing on through to the final last season, Kittrick is keen to continue their charge this time around.

The victors from this game will move through to the quarter-finals.

Kittrick said: "We want to progress. We got to the final last year and having sampled that, we want to do the same or even go one better.

"We will be putting out a very strong team, but at the same time these cup competitions give you the chance to have a look at lads who are on the fringes."