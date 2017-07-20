Kittrick looking forward to Saturday League test

Scarborough Athletic will be at nigh on full strength when they do battle with the Scarborough Saturday League Rep Team on Saturday.

Boro welcome midfielder Ross Daly back into a squad that is only missing the absent Luke Dean.

Winger Rob Youhill also returned on Tuesday night for the first time in pre-season and managed 10 minutes of the victory against Bridlington Town.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: "I look forward to these games because it gives us and our supporters the chance to see the quality of the players that are out there in Scarborough.

"They gave us a good game last season and they provide us with a different test to anything we've had so far in pre-season.

"We also thank Scarborough RUFC for putting on the game, they have a great facility up there."

Boro will include a quartet of former Saturday League players in Joe Danby, Billy Logan, Jimmy Beadle and Matty Turnbull.

Boro will kick off at 3pm, but before that will be a game between Pickering Town Under-19s and a Saturday League youngsters team.