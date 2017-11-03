Kittrick staying put at Boro

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick has underlined that he has a job to do at the Flamingo Land Stadium, despite speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

Reports have suggested that Kittrick may be a candidate for the vacant manager's job at Conference North side Boston United.

The Boro chief is one of a number of managers mentioned in an article by the Boston Standard, speculating about who will be the Pilgrims' new boss.

Also mentioned were former York City manager Gary Mills and Bridlington Town gaffer Curtis Woodhouse.

Kittrick has moved to pour cold water on this.

"It is flattering to be linked with jobs at that level, but there has been no contact at all," he said.

"I am Scarborough's manager and I'm really enjoying it.

"I have a job to do, which continues tomorrow at home to Ramsbottom."

Kittrick has been busy in his recruitment process over the past week, but as yet no deals have been confirmed.

He added: "I was speaking to a player who has been on loan, but he has been called back by his club because he is needed there.

"We are also in talks about another player, we are hoping these will be positive."