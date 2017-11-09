Knowles happy with Boro switch

Scarborough Athletic have moved to sign experienced defender James Knowles as they look to maintain their push for Evo-Stik North glory.

Knowles, 34, has arrived from Conference North side Bradford Park Avenue and he has revealed that he was being courted by a number of other clubs before opting to switch to Boro.

Boss Steve Kittrick has confirmed that Knowles will go straight into the Boro squad for Saturday’s game at Prescot Cables.

“It has been a weird few weeks for me,” he said.

“I played for Bradford against Harrogate and then Salford, but then I got a call out of the blue telling me that their budget had been cut and that the non-contract players were the first to leave.

“I had a couple of offers from the league I was playing in and a few from the league below, but I have a young family and I decided it was time to knock those longer trips on the head.

“I have a lot of family in Scarborough, I know a lot of the lads and they are a club going places, so it was the perfect option for me.

“I sampled the big crowds at FC United before I broke my leg and it was spot on. I’m looking forward to the chance to play in front of a big turn-out of supporters like that again.”

Having watched Boro from afar, Knowles is already a fan of a number of Boro’s players.

He added: “I have played with Ross Daly in the past and he is a great lad, who could have gone a lot higher.

“Luke Dean would have still been playing Conference North football if he had hadn’t been unlucky with injuries.

“Michael Coulson is a player a lot of people are talking about and I know other lads like Jamie Price, Dave Merris and Tommy Taylor, who are also very good players.”

As well as bringing experience to Boro, Knowles will also be talking his teammates through the game.

“I’m an organiser, you’ll hear me right the way through the game,” he added.

“I like to encourage and bring the best of players because we’ll be hoping to push on this season.”