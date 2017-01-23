Labour MP takes medieval Scarborough title so he can quit politics

A Labour MP has been appointed an archaic title covering the modern day areas of Peasholm Park and Scarborough Open Air Theatre so he can officially step down from Parliament.

Labour MP Jamie Reed has today been appointed Steward of the Manor of Northstead meaning he can stand down after representing Copeland, in Cumbria, since 2005.

Under ancient laws you can't resign from the House of Commons, but these Crown appointments bar holders from sitting there.

Other famous people who've held the nominal post are Gerry Adams, Martin McGuinness and David Milliband. It has been held most recently by former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Jamie Reed's title means a by-election can now take place for his seat in Copeland in February.

The MP took the unusual step of taking a job outside the house after criticising Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

The Manor of Northstead consisted of a medieval manor house surrounded by fields and farms in the parish of Scalby.

The estate originally bordered the northern side of the ancient boundary of the Borough of Scarborough, following the line of Peasholm Beck.

The estate passed into the ownership of the Crown during the reign of King Richard III (1483–1485). By 1600, the manor house had fallen into disrepair, being latterly occupied by Sir Richard Cholmeley's shepherd until it finally collapsed.

The land, but not the lordship of the manor, was bought from the Crown by the Scarborough Corporation in 1921.

The estate has now been redeveloped, forming part of the Barrowcliff area of Scarborough. The site of the manor house is believed to have been covered by the lake in Peasholm Park.