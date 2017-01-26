Late double fires Boro through

Scarborough Athletic left it late to book passage into the semi-finals of the North Riding FA Senior Cup on Wednesday evening.

With their quarter-final tie seeming set for the dreaded penalty shoot-out, strikers Benny Igiehon and Jacob Hazel finished a dour clash with something for the travelling fans to cheer.

Prior to this late burst, both teams seemed to freeze in the chill surrounding the North Riding FA's base at Stokesley.

Boro possibly because of the numerous alterations that were made to the starting line-up.

New boys Matthew Lucid and Jacob Norburn started at the back, with Lewis Dennison and the returning Callum Robinson looking to make their mark in the midfield.

It took what seemed to be an age for the first real break, but when it came on 16 minutes, it demonstrated what Boro could do.

Scott Brown and Hazel worked an opening for Robinson, but his low drive was comfortably held by keeper Karl Latcham.

This was Brown's final act, as he departed the field with a suspected broken foot soon after.

Richmond were using the pace of top-scorer Scott Ryan in effective manner.

The diminutive striker raiding in behind the Boro defence on two occasions, but both times he failed to land the killer blow.

There was a constant undertone of aggression in the game, as Richmond tried, with some success, to stop Boro playing their football.

Though, it was the Wearside League club who almost stole the lead on the half-hour when the ball fell to Dan Caisley a good 40 yards from goal and the midfielder brought a smart save from Jordan Porter.

Boro finished the half the stronger though, with Lucid looping a header over the bar, sub Dave Merris drilling wide and Hazel lofting up an effort that was pushed to safety.

Steve Kittrick's men continued to shift through the gears when the second half began.

Merris' free-kick was punched over by Latcham and Hazel had a snap-shot volley deflected inches wide of the post.

In what began an interesting conclusion to the game, Latcham could no longer cope with the tension and he trotted off to the toilet to relieve himself.

He returned after this break a completely different player, as the confidence and ability that he had earlier shown was wiped away.

His flap in the box with five minutes left on the clock, started a bout of head tennis, which was eventually cleared by the Richmond defence.

He then clumsily grasped a close-range Igiehon header at the third attempt.

But with penalties beckoning, Boro took full advantage of another slip when Igiehon flicked a header goalwards and Latcham fumbled it into the net.

Things soon got worse for Richmond when goal-threat Ryan was given a second yellow for the loss of control.

And Boro finished the job in the final seconds when Robinson was felled in the box by Jason Newall and Hazel made no mistake from the spot.