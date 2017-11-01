Late strike kills Boro hopes

Tuesday night's Halloween trip to Glossop had a nightmare conclusion, as Scarborough Athletic lost their first away game of the Evo-Stik North campaign.

On a chilling Derbyshire evening, Boro showed the spirit to fight back into the game at 1-1, but a wicked late finish from Jude Oyibo killed their hopes.

The game trudged away to a heavy start, with openings being scarce in the first 45 minutes.

Glossop shaded the earlier stages, with a Lee Rick going the closest with a low free-kick that bounced just wide.

Boro finally shook off the lethargy of the journey as the period progressed and they set out on attacks of their own.

Jimmy Beadle drifted a 45-yard lob wide of the target, then Nathan Valentine had home keeper Paul Phillips scrambling to clear the ball off the post after he ghosted into the box.

The highlights vanished after this, with a flashing free-kick from Courtney Meppen-Walter being all the rest of the first half had to show.

The second half began in lively fashion, referee Mr Tomes adjudging that a Glossop keeper Phillips had picked up a long-range back-pass from one of his defenders.

Dave Merris wasted what was a good opportunity though, smashing the set-piece straight out for a goal-kick.

Sub James Cadman then found some space with a rapier-like charge into the box, but his finish lacked quality.

Just a minute after this, Glossop took the lead in bizarre fashion.

Dave Merris cleared a ball in the box against Danny Stimpson and Tommy Taylor saved well. But with the defence all over the place, Glossop striker Dale Johnson stole in for the easiest goal of his career.

Boro hit back immediately, Michael Coulson tricking his way through the Glossop box and then treating the travelling fans to a cracking finish.

Cadman had another good opportunity, again cutting through a static home defence, but for a second time not bringing a save from the keeper.

Having not punished Glossop errors, Boro were stung by the hosts' ability to take their chances.

Athletic's defence failed to properly deal with a corner and Oyibo rifled home off the post from the edge of the box to make it 2-1.

There was a weak penalty shout for Boro in the final five minutes when a Glossop defender looked to have handled, but by then the game had died a death, along with Athletic's chances of snatching a result.