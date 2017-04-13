Latest cases at Scarborough Magistrates' Court

The following people have been dealt with at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court (addresses Scarborough unless stated)

Nathan Buttress, 24, of Queen Street: Community order made and ordered to pay £100 costs and an £85 surcharge after admitting to using threatening behaviour and failing to surrender.

Craig Gallagher, 25, of Langton Road, Norton: Fined £130 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge for failing to surrender to custody.

Stephen Lillystone, 24, of Aberdeen Walk: Ordered to pay compensation of £396.50 after admitting two counts of theft and three counts of fraud.

Tyla Cammish-Wheatley, 21, of South Street: Community order made and ordered to pay £100 compensation and an £85 surcharge after admitting to assault by beating and breaching a conditional discharge.

David Hutchinson, 31, of Clark Street: Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge after admitting assault by beating.

Jack Lambert, 23, of Gladstone Road: Disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a £50 fine and £30 surcharge after admitting to drug driving.

Toby O’Toole, 25, of Spring Bank: Disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £260 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting to drug driving.

Samantha Roswell, 40, of Trafalgar Square: Jailed for 15 weeks and ordered to pay £46.54 compensation after admitting to one count of theft and breaching a suspended sentence.

Paul Stevenson, 57, of High Garth, Eastfield: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge for being drunk and disorderly.

Annalise Ingle, 21, of Hatterboard Drive: Ordered to pay costs of £620.47, fines of £220 and a £30 surcharge after being found guilty of fishing without a licence.

Lee Neal, 30, of Chichester Road: Ordered to pay fines of £147, costs of £127 and a £30 surcharge for fishing without a licence and being in possession of an unlicensed fishing instrument.

Stuart Dove, 22, of Colescliffe Road: Ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for being drunk and disorderly.

Charles Hunt, 19, of Outgaits Lane, Hunmanby: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for two years, disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £115 after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and drink driving.

Jason Anderson, 25, of Oswy Street, Whitby: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge after admitting to being in possession of cocaine.

Matthew Fish, 28, of High Marishes, Malton: Disqualified from driving for 14 months and ordered to pay fine of £120, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge after admitting two counts of drug driving.

Paul Nichol, 46, of Murray Street, Filey: Community order and restraining order made and ordered to pay £300 costs and £89.18 compensation for one count of criminal damage.

Paul Shepherd, 34, of Victoria Road: Jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge after admitting one count of racially aggravated assault and one count of threatening behaviour.

James Cowton, 37, of Trafalgar Square: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge after admitting one count of theft and one count of assault by beating.

Janine Davis, 36, of Crescent Avenue, Whitby: Ordered to pay £85 costs, an £80 fine and £30 surcharge after admitting one count of theft.

David Welham, 27, of Abbots Road, Whitby: Ordered to pay a £50 fine, costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge after admitting one count of assault by beating.

Simon Carr, 51, of Murchison Street: Ordered to pay a £100 fine, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge after pleading guilty to two counts of being in possession of a class B drug.

Sam Crowe, 22, of Prospect Mount Road: Community order made and ordered to pay £415 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 surcharge after admitting three counts of criminal damage.

Parris-Jade Harrison, 18, of Rosedale Close, Whitby: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £52 compensation, £85 costs and a £20 surcharge after admitting one count of criminal damage.

Nathan Humble, 23, of Crescent Avenue, Whitby: Ordered to pay a £50 fine, £52 compensation, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge for one count of criminal damage.

Gerard Mawson, 44, of Wooler Street: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge after admitting theft.

Amy Street, 19, of South Street: Ordered to pay a £50 fine, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge after pleading guilty to being in possession of a class B drug.

John Quillan, 52, of Eastway, Eastfield: Ordered to pay a £50 fine and a £30 surcharge for failing to surrender to custody.

Lauren Shimells, 21, of Wooler Street: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge after admitting one count of theft.

Aaron Nalton, 32, of Alma Square: Community order and sexual harm prevention order made and ordered to pay £100 compensation after admitting to harassment, exposing himself, failing to surrender to custody and using threatening behaviour.

Andrew Bush, 21, of Main Street, Staxton: Community order made and ordered to pay £36 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 surcharge after admitting to one count of theft.

Paul Fisher, 31, of Stanley Street: Community order made and ordered to pay £80 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 surcharge after admitting to one count of assault by beating and one count of criminal damage.

Rhonda Carlin, 46, of North Marine Road: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge after admitting to being drunk and disorderly, resisting a constable and failing to surrender to custody.

Christopher Stubbs, 67, of Osgodby Lane, Osgodby: Disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge after admitting to one count of drink driving.

Mircea Voicu, 45, of Robinson Court, Pickering: Disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay a £323 fine, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge for drink driving.

Michael Boyes, 31, of Commercial Street, Norton: Ordered to pay a £60 fine, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge after admitting to being in possession of cocaine.

Kryzsztof Sroka, 48, of Highfield: Disqualified from driving for 13 months and ordered to pay a £350 fine, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge after admitting one count of drink driving.