LATEST: Pictures and reaction to Scarborough's flash floods

Roads now look like rivers and in some places the torrential rain has battered the roads to the extent that they are starting to crack and break off.

The rain hit Scarborough at around 11am and the downpour continued for over an hour.

The flash flood has backed up drains and made conditions almost impossible for drivers.

Eight fire engines are currently out in Scarborough helping with flooding.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are experiencing a high volume of calls for flooding in #Scarborough eight fire engine are assisting residents in various areas."

Pictures have emerged of the road lifting on Sandybed Lane, in Scarborough, and Eastborough now resembles a river more than a road.

Flooding on Valley Road, in Scarborough

Flooding has also hit Scarborough Spa. A spokesperson said: "Due to today’s severe rain and flooding within areas of The Grand Hall, tonight’s Scarborough Spa Orchestra evening performance has been CANCELLED due to safety reasons.

"Our box office will contact Orchestra patrons who have purchased tickets in advance to offer them a full refund or to exchange tickets for a future performance within the next 24 hours.

"A decision on whether Magic Mike’s & Bernie Clifton’s shows will go ahead this evening will be made shortly once we have made an assessment on the performance areas."

The road is coming away on Sandybed Lane

Flooding on the cinder track

Morrison's car park