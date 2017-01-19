LEE DOUGLAS: Response to poor run was great

The guys really have showed great character in responding to a poor run of results at the back end of 2016.

West Leeds game aside, we have been playing pretty well and not getting the results we deserve.

Saturday’s game really was a must-win fixture and the guys controlled the majority of it.

Yes, we made a few mistakes in the first half that Yarnbury capitalised on and we also missed a few good opportunities to put more points on the board.

We had a good chat at half-time and I was very positive heading out for the second half as for the first time in my tenure at Scarborough RUFC, I am fully confident that the players are listening to my instructions and responding on the pitch.

I am no longer anxious on the sidelines and that’s down to the guys who are putting in the hard yards in training and then on the field on a Saturday afternoon.

We now turn our attentions to what is another must-win game for us against North Ribblesdale on Saturday.

If we are to mount a late surge up the table and push for a play-off spot, we have to be beating North Ribblesdale at home.

It’s obviously going to be a great occasion for everyone at the club with Yorkshire Carnegie once again coming to Silver Royd for their British & Irish Cup clash against Ealing Trailfinders.

There’ll be a big crowd in and the guys really need to grasp the opportunity to perform in front of them.

We usually get good support so it shouldn’t be anything new to them.