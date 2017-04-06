Lee Douglas: We’ll miss Hoggy’s influence

We’ll be heading into our final two Yorkshire One games of the season without one of our most influential and consistent players in Graham Hogg.

Hoggy has been outstanding for us this season, without ever really playing to his true potential.

He’s suffered after missing pre-season and never managed to catch up, but has still managed to be up there with our best two of three performers week in, week out.

It’s an immense blow to lose such a fantastic player and decision-maker.

He’ll be incredibly hard to replace next season, along with Isaac Faamau and Loni Loni.

Looking forward to next season, we’ll still be very strong and it’s exciting times for the club.

We have an immense front row and a good pack overall.

We’ll obviously have to recruit, but times are changing and we have a lot of really exciting young players coming through.

It’s incredibly frustrating to see the league table going into our last two games of the season.

It’s fine margins, that 1% extra from a handful of players and that extra commitment to train.

You can look back at the West Leeds game after the Christmas break.

They look like they’ll pip us to second spot, and they beat us in January after we failed to train properly over the break.

That could potentially cost us promotion, so it only goes to highlight that it’s the fine margins that can help or hinder an entire season.

That said, we still have two games to play and we are aiming to finish the season as strongly as possible with two wins.

Hullensians will be a tricky proposition on Saturday, but if we perform then I expect us to win the game.

They have an electric number eight who fires off the back of the scrum and we’ll have to work hard to stifle him.

That said, they don’t have an awful lot to play for at this stage of the season so we need to get on the front foot.

We’ll be aiming to have a good look at the younger lads again this week, and I’m hoping young Tom Anderson will start this week after being on the bench at Heath.

Thanks for reading,

Lee