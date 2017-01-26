LEE DOUGLAS: We need to maintain our form

I was really impressed with the performance in our win against North Ribblesdale on Saturday.

Obviously a few parts of our matchday routine changed due to the Yorkshire Carnegie game being on beforehand and our kick-off being pushed back to 4.15pm.

Adjustments were kept to a minimum and the guys dealt with everything superbly.

Putting 50 points past any team at this level is a good achivement, so for the guys to really go at them for 80 minutes and manage it is impressive.

We really did play some good, adventurous rugby, the guys put some really good patterns of play together and we deserved to win by such a large margin in the end.

The result was never in doubt in a game against a team who have caused us problems in the past as we haven’t approached the game in the right manner.

Drew Govier really impressed me at openside flanker, but right across the board the guys put in a solid performance.

We now go into another big game against an Acklam side who we beat earlier in the season, but have gone on to improve since then, so we’ll need to put in another strong performance.