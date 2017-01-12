Lee Douglas: Yarnbury game is a must win

Saturday’s defeat at West Leeds was a hugely disappointing way to start the new year.

We were well off the pace and the best side definitely came away with the win.

West Leeds were really at it and you could tell they’d been ticking over during the Christmas and New Year break, when maybe some of ours hadn’t.

They had electric backs and when play broke down they really punished us.

It’s not as though we received a hammering, we did create openings, but when you’re rusty and off the pace it’s not as easy to take them.

There were a few performances that impressed me in the defeat.

Matty Jones led by example. He’s really got himself into great shape and he was leading from the front from start to finish on Saturday.

Drew Govier did a good job when he came off the bench and Phil Watson also had a decent game too.

We had a great response at training on Tuesday night, which shows that the lads genuinely care and that they want to improve and show they’re far better than Saturday’s performance.

Saturday’s home game against Yarnbury has just become a whole lot more important.

I’d go as far as to say we can’t really afford to lose this game, or many others, if we’re going to challenge anywhere near the top of the table.

I still believe we can mount a challenge, but we have to improve and quickly, starting against Yarnbury on Saturday.