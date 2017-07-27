Leeds bring Spanish flair to the Flamingo Land Stadium

Leeds United could have some Spanish flair in their ranks on Saturday when they visit the Flamingo land Stadium.

The Elland Road club have recently snapped up Bulgarian wonderkid Kun Temenuzkov and Adrian Balboa from Barcelona B, as well as Ousama Siddiki from Real Madrid and Alejandro Machuca from Real Vallecano.

They are all expected to feature when Scarborough Athletic tackle a youthful Leeds team in Saturday's friendly clash, 3pm.

Boro meanwhile are without full-back Dave Merris and central defender Matt Dempsey, but there may be a chance that striker Emile Sinclair could return to the action.

Former St Johnstone striker Michael Coulson is poised for a non-competitive debut for the club, while Danny Stimpson and Charlie Binns will also feature after penning deals on Tuesday night.

The game is closing in on being a sell-out with sources close to the club suggesting that only 250 tickets remain.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: "Rumour has it that they'll have a few of their new players from Spain in their team, which will make things a little interesting.

"It'll be a good game of football and we are expecting another good turn-out of supporters, which is great for the club."

Kittrick is still pondering over the team that will tackle Hyde United in the Evo-Stik North opener, though he will be moving closer to it during the Leeds game.

"There are a couple of players out, but we still have 20-odd players to pick from," he added.

"We are moving closer and closer to the team we want to start the Hyde game, but we still want to have another look at a few players to see how they can fit in."