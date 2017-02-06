Leeds rockers Kaiser Chiefs to headline Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Platinum-selling Leeds rockers Kaiser Chiefs will perform for thousands of fans at Scarborough Open Air Theatre this spring.

Fresh from their first UK arena tour in two years, the multiple Brit Award-winning act will headlining at Europe's largest open air theatre on May 27.

It was announced today that tickets for the gig will go on sale this Friday (February 10) at 9am.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson said: “As everyone knows we are proud Yorkshire lads and so we can’t wait to head to the beautiful Scarborough seaside for what we know is going to be an amazing gig.

“There is something truly special about playing in front of a Yorkshire audience. We know the crowd and the setting of the Open Air Theatre will make for a brilliant atmosphere and a real night to remember.”

Since bursting into charts in 2004, the band have scored two Number One albums and a string of hits including the sing-along anthems I Predict a Riot, Oh My God and UK Number One single Ruby.

Last year saw Kaiser Chiefs return with a headline slot at V Festival before the release of their sixth album Stay Together.

Theatre promoter Peter Taylor, of Cuffe and Taylor, said: “Kaiser Chiefs are without doubt Yorkshire’s favourite sons.

“They have an amazing back catalogue with some of the biggest sing-a-long anthems of the last 20 years. Added to that, they returned last year with a great album which has introduced them to a new generation of fans.

“We cannot wait to see 8,000 fans singing along at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. It’s going to be a fantastic night.”

Other headliners already announced for 2017 include Little Mix, Jess Glynne, Olly Murs, Madness, Cliff Richard, The Beach Boys, UB40 featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey Virtue, George Benson, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, and indie stars The Charlatans.

Tickets for Kaiser Chiefs, priced from £29.50, will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk (0844 844 0444) and www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com.

They can also be bought in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).