I visited the old Zoo and Marineland recently on the North side. It’s a disgrace - someone should be made to clean this up. It’s okay going on about the Open Air Theatre and proposed cinema on the old pool site but close by is that eyesore.

Alongside this is the rusting steelwork of the cable car ride that surely wouldn’t take that much demolishing.

Shaun Wadsworth

Castlemount Avenue

Scalby