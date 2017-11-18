Letter: Dismay leaps at destructive style of SBC

We at South Cliff Bowls Club would like to thank the many e-mailers and petitioners across Scarborough; during the past two weeks we have received many messages supporting the aim of saving the green.

The feelings of outrage at the potential disposal and destruction of this site is palpable when listening to or reading the comments.

Almost 20 people have applied to become social members a very tangible expression of support.

Feedback on both has been positive.

South Cliff Community Group has an item on their meeting agenda for November 14 where the issue will be discussed.

A small group of committee members have met with Tom Fox, our ward councillor. Unfortunately our other ward councillor Callam Walsh did not attend. The meeting was quite upbeat and covered the past consultation as well as the current situation.

We await a meeting with the chief executive Jim Dillon and Cllr Derek Bastiman which – I have been assured – will take place when diaries are co-ordinated.

Please continue your support to ensure the survival of this heritage gem, South Cliff Bowling Green.

Tony Campbell,

Chairman,

South Cliff Bowls Club

Filey Road

Scarborough