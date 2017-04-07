Letter: Fond memories of Marie Belfitt - a clever and kind lady

I remember with pleasure going on theatre and history trips with my sister and friends that were superbly organised by Marie.

She was meticulous in the organisation even going so far as to seat us in order of height so everyone could see!

This of course didn’t always work out as some of us had longer legs and shorter bodies or vice versa but it didn’t stop her from trying.

She was a very clever and kind lady and I last remember her talking to Earl Spencer on a trip to Althorpe telling him how her father used to look after the horses stabled there. She was unique and I’m sure will be missed.

Marilyn Cavanagh

Evelyn Drive, Scarborough