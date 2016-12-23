Letter: The depth of feeling over Futurist ignored by Town Hall

Re the Futurist: We are publicly demonstrating our ability to raise necessary funds together with the considerable contribution of professional expertise being freely offered by businesses, tradespeople and citizens.

We hope that all councillors are taking note of the depth and strength of feeling in the town, and how it will manifest itself at the next full council meeting if the opportunity is presented.

However there seems to be a misunderstanding between councillors and public.

Our understanding is that we vote for those who are going to represent our needs and wishes, economically and intelligently.

In my view, it is unfortunate that the town over recent years has moved away from representation of the people, to representation of political parties. Personally, where I have an option at local elections, I will vote for suitable non-political but socially aware candidates.

Talking to people whilst handing out leaflets has proved there is an overwhelming majority who wish to save the Futurist. Of course, not everybody agrees and that is their choice. A referendum would clarify this.

Patricia David

Filey Road

Scarborough