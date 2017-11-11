Letter: Why we must all rally round

I would like to add my support to keep South Cliff bowling green. Not only is this green space but the only outdoor bowling green at the south side of Scarborough.
I have enjoyed playing there and also attended the 100th anniversary when most dressed in Victorian costume to play. Pleased to hear the number of members have increased. Long may they – and us as visiting teams – play there.
M Kirby
Littledale, Pickering
