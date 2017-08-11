Library at the heart of community

Local people are putting the “community” into Newby and Scalby’s community-run library.

The library was handed over to the community in April as part of a transformation of North Yorkshire County Council’s service that required all libraries to be run or supported by volunteers.

Six local people, determined that the library should continue, became trustees and started to recruit volunteers.

One of the trustees Judy Woodroffe said: “The volunteers started streaming in and there are now over 60 in total. Most are directly involved in running the library, but others assist by helping to run events.”

The trustees wanted a year’s running costs behind them before 1 April, a target they met. Judy said: “These are not purely fundraising events, they are also to attract people into the library, raise our profile, and attract volunteers.”