Lifeboat search launched after report of missing fisherman

Lifeboat crews were launched into action after a report of a missing fisherman in Scarborough.

The alarm was raised by a police officer who spotted the fisherman in a “dangerous area” near Scarborough Spa.

A spokesman for the coastguard said the police officer then returned to the spot 15 minutes later to find the man had disappeared.

The Scarborough lifeboat was launched at around 5pm today (Saturday) and crews spent around one-and-a-half hours searching the area.

The coastguard confirmed the man was not located and they believed that he had “walked off the rocks” and went into the town centre.