Lifestyle: 10 things to do

Looking for something to do this weekend? Whether it’s a local event, or you want to travel further afield, here are 10 suggestions.

1 Whitby Rising

Capt Peter Simpson with his model ships.

Stripes Farm, Abbey Lane, Saturday all day from 11am.

A day of great music and outdoor fun beckons when the eagerly-awaited Whitby Rising takes place at Stripes Farm. Gates open at 11am when Lockwood Brass kick off the entertainment for the day. There are acts on both the main stage and acoustic stage including Fame Academy runner-up Alistair Grffin and his band, and Eskdale and Caedmon battle of the bands winners. A karaoke tent, have a go sessions with the Yodaiko Taiko drummers and five-a-side football should help keep families amused. The venue, Stripes Farm – which staged the Dracfest concert 20 years ago – can be found on the Abbey Lane between Whitby and Hawsker.

Visit www.thelittleboxoffice.com/WhitbyRising and Abigail’s on Flowergate for tickets.

2 Pirate radio on the steam railway

Alistair Griffin.

North Yorkshire Moor Railway, Saturday and Sunday

Visitors to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway can get their groove on to some of the top hits from the 60s, as Pickering Station will be hosting a special Pirate Radio exhibit as part of its new and improved 60s Fest. Music from the period, including the Radio London Fab 40 for the week of July 23 1967, will be played across the railway throughout the weekend. Boogie to Shake, Rattle and Roll by Arthur Conley, All You Need Is Love by The Beatles and Bye, Bye, Baby by The Symbols. The exhibition will give the history of offshore radio and showcase all of the stations, their DJs and their unique styles. There will be a special place in the display to Radio 270 which was on air from mid-1966 to the closure on August 14 1967.

Visit nymr.co.uk/Event/60s-fest for further information or to pre-book tickets.

3 Youth Orchestra

GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA

Whitby Pavilion

One of the region’s most successful youth orchestras has booked a series of Whitby dates as it prepares to embark on its own Tour de Yorkshire.

Performing under the tutelage of chairman Leo Solomon MBE, the Grimsby, Cleethorpes and District

Youth Orchestra (GCDYO) is set to appear at Whitby Pavilion on July 27.

This will be followed by performances at Whitby Bandstand on July 28 and North Yorkshire Moors Railway on July 29.

The orchestra’s varied programme includes everything from old big band classics to new film scores. The uplifting set even features some Lady Gaga and Disney as well as 60s, 70s and 80s medleys.

Concert starts at 7.30pm, tickets £8.

4 Dreams and Vision, Orchestra of Opera North

Saturday night, Scarborough Spa

The fabulous venue of Scarborough Spa, with its views across the South Bay, is a superb setting for an unmissable programme. After Humperdinck’s famous curtain-raiser to Hansel and Gretel, the pianist Pavel Kolesnikov joins the Orchestra of Opera North (and their new music director) for one of the most scintillating, kaleidoscopic of all piano concertos.

The diabolical virtuosity of Rachmaninov’s Paganini Rhapsody is followed by Berlioz’s epic masterpiece, Symphonie Fantastique. Inspired by his delirious and

self-destructive love for a beautiful but unattainable woman, this music embodies ecstatic dreams of intimacy, opiate passion, murderous hysteria and suicidal despair in a musical alchemy of Romanticism that has never been surpassed.

The concert starts at 8pm in the Grand Hall.

5 Beverley racecourse

Monday night

Beverley racecourse is gearing up for action as part of the the Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival’s eight-day spectacular. Beverley is the place to be on Monday night, for a fabulous carnival night. New York Band, Samba Dancers, Carnival Floats and much more awaits so you can party the Monday blues away.

Visit http://goracing.co.uk/ for more about the summer festival.

6 A Cowardly Night at Burton Agnes Hall

Sunday, 5.30pm.

A stately experience with Noel Coward is set in the splendour of Burton Agnes Hall, in an evening celebrating the genius of Noel Coward in promenade style. The performance will then take people not only on a tour of the works of Coward but also a guided tour of the Hall. With each performance lasting just over an hour, this unique experience combines the talent of Bridlington Spa’s assembled cast and the atmospheric glory of Burton Agnes Hall. A Cowardly Night is a Bridlington Spa production. Free welcome, drink on arrival.

Visit https://www.bridspa.com/ for more information.

7 Scarborough Seafest

Friday to Sunday

There will be something to delight and entertain everyone at Seafest, Scarborough’s annual maritime festival, which starts in the South Bay on Friday. As well as the culinary delights that will be created by some of North Yorkshire’s best chefs in the Scarborough Hospitality Association Food Theatre and a weekend full of live music, people will also be able to take advantage of a packed programme of maritime-themed activities. Don’t miss the grand fireworks display on Saturday night.

Free entry.

8 Wolds Vintage Group Rally

Just outside Fangfoss

It’s full steam ahead this Saturday and Sunday as the 15th annual Wolds Vintage Group Rally takes place just outside Fangfoss this Saturday and Sunday with a huge array of steam and vintage vehicles. A small gauge railway will give children rides throughout the day, while small fairground rides, an animal petting area and trade stalls will provide more interest.

Visit www.woldsvintagegroup.com for more.

9 Filey RNLI lifeboat weekend

Friday to Sunday

Activities start with a

mammoth afternoon tea

in the boathouse on Friday.

The annual raft race will take place on the Saturday afternoon from about 1.30pm and there will also be a static display by the White Rose Goldwings Motorcycle group. Mascot Stormy Stan will be available for photos. The main event on Sunday will be the launching of both lifeboats just after 1pm and organisers hope for a display by the Coastguard rescue.

Every penny raised will go to Filey RNLI.

10 Park Fest

Danby Moors Centre

Catch the Artisan Art Fair running over Saturday and Sunday while the family fun day on Sunday features archery, sheep shearing dragons, woodlings and folklore.

The event is on from 11am to 4pm both days.