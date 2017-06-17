Lifestyle: Fun attractions for all the family

Party in the Park

Flamingo Land, near Malton, Saturday July 1 from 5pm

Stooshe, an all female chart topping trio, will join 2016 X Factor winner Matt Terry on stage at Riverside One, the outdoor concert area at Flamingo Land.

Matt, who was mentored by Nicole Scherzinger, has gone on to secure a recording deal with RCA records while Stooshe enjoyed 16 weeks in the top 40 with their Black Heart single.

The concert starts at 6pm with a children’s Farewell Show followed by the Spice Pirates acrobatic troupe and a host of supporting acts before the headline acts take to the stage. The event ends at 10pm. Tickets are on sale now.

