Lifestyle: Fun attractions for all the family

The SPA Complex Scarborough. Teddy Bears Jazz Picnic. Organiser Kathy Seabrook (01723 354891) Picture by Paul Atkinson: PA1638-19d Kathy Seabrook organiser

Party in the Park

Flamingo Land, near Malton, Saturday July 1 from 5pm

The Halifax bomber and air crew reenacted by The RAF At War group. The Yorkshire Air Museum came alive this weekend as specially invited re-enactors bring the site to life, recreating the atmosphere of an operational wartime airbase. Since its roll out in 1996, the Museums unique Halifax Bomber, famously named Friday the 13th, has rarely been seen outdoors for a public event, but for this Against the Odds RAF Elvington at War weekend, was released from the confines of its home in the main display hangar, making a fabulous and eagerly sought spectacle for our visitors to enjoy. 13 May 2017. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Stooshe, an all female chart topping trio, will join 2016 X Factor winner Matt Terry on stage at Riverside One, the outdoor concert area at Flamingo Land.

Matt, who was mentored by Nicole Scherzinger, has gone on to secure a recording deal with RCA records while Stooshe enjoyed 16 weeks in the top 40 with their Black Heart single.

The concert starts at 6pm with a children’s Farewell Show followed by the Spice Pirates acrobatic troupe and a host of supporting acts before the headline acts take to the stage. The event ends at 10pm. Tickets are on sale now.

