Lifting spirits by helping patients ‘look good, feel better’

A new service focused on boosting the confidence of women with cancer has proved a resounding success following its launch at Scarborough Hospital.
The hospital teamed up with cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better (LGFB) to provide a series of support sessions for women who are struggling with the side-effects associated with cancer treatments.
The sessions involve two-hour, free of charge skincare and make-up workshops.
Teresa Hartley, clinic coordinator, said: “People see their appearance transformed and make new friends in a warm and supportive environment. It’s a pleasure to be a part of that process.”
