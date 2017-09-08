Lifting spirits by helping patients ‘look good, feel better’

A new service focused on boosting the confidence of women with cancer has proved a resounding success following its launch at Scarborough Hospital.

The hospital teamed up with cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better (LGFB) to provide a series of support sessions for women who are struggling with the side-effects associated with cancer treatments.

The sessions involve two-hour, free of charge skincare and make-up workshops.

Teresa Hartley, clinic coordinator, said: “People see their appearance transformed and make new friends in a warm and supportive environment. It’s a pleasure to be a part of that process.”

Picture by Richard Ponter 174310