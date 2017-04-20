Little Foot Trust boosted by social club’s donation

The Trafalgar Men’s Social Club has donated a cheque for £500 to The Little Foot Trust.

Trustee members Natallie Keech, Jackie Link and Tony Randerson were presented with the cheque by Gervase Scott , Tony Burnard and Ken Metcalfe.

Mr Burnard, landlord of the Trafalgar, said: “I am delighted on behalf of our Men’s Social Club to be able to help out this Scarborough Children’s Charity and hopefully it will spur other local organisations to consider helping out too.

“It does a cracking job helping these youngsters to enjoy a holiday they would otherwise never be able to have.”

Mr Randerson said: “We are so grateful to the Trafalgar Men’s Social Club for deciding it should be our little charity that benefits from the funds it has raised this year.”