Little Mix on way back to Scarborough

Top girl band Little Mix are heading to Scarborough Open Air Theatre in July as part of their 'Summer Shout Out' tour.

They were last on the OAT stage in July 2014.

Since 2011, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have established themselves as one of British pop’s brightest acts.

And Little Mix bring their sensational stage show – featuring such signature hits as Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic, Hair and Wings, alongside tracks from their new album Glory Days – to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday July 6, 2017.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday January 20.

2016 was an incredible year for the band with another massive No.1 single Shout Out To My Ex, and their album Glory Days, shooting straight to No.1 on the Official Albums Chart.

The record has spent a total of four weeks in the peak position and is the quickest selling album in the UK charts by a girl group since Destiny’s Child’s Survivor in 2001. It is also the longest-reigning girl group No.1 album of the millennium.

Little Mix’s Scarborough date is part of the band’s 13-date 'Summer Shout Out' tour. Kicking off at Wirral Live on Sunday May 21, the run of outdoor shows ends on Saturday July 15 in Durham.

The Scarborough OAT concert is presented by promoters Cuffe and Taylor, whose Director Peter Taylor said: “This is a hugely exciting announcement. Little Mix are, without a doubt, one of the UK’s most successful pop acts and I am thrilled we are bringing them to the Yorkshire coast this summer.”

Little Mix join Jess Glynne, Olly Murs, Madness, Cliff Richard, The Beach Boys, UB40 featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey Virtue, George Benson, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, 80s v 90s night and indie stars The Charlatans among the star-studded headliners already announced at Scarborough OAT for 2017.

Tickets for Little Mix at Scarborough OAT, priced from £35, go on sale at 9am Friday January 20. They are available fromwww.ticketmaster.co.uk (0844 844 0444) and www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).