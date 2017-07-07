Little Mix wowed at Summer Shout Out show in Scarborough

Little Mix performed a sensational sold-out show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre last night as part of their 'Summer Shout Out' tour.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall delivered a stunning set of hits including Wings, Shout Out To My Ex, Black Magic, Power and Secret Love Song.

Jade performs to the crowds

Just an hour before the band took to the stage torrential rain fell on the arena. But this did not dampen the spirits of the thousands of Little Mix fans.

As the band left the stage, Jesy told the crowd: “Scarborough you have been incredible this evening. Thank you so so much for all your love and support tonight.

“Honestly, you have been one of the best crowds we have ever performed for. Doing this in the pouring rain – you are troopers. We love you guys so so much.”

The show was sold out