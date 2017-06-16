Local residents honoured by the Queen

Residents from across Scarborough and Ryedale have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Businessman and Scarborough Rugby Club benefactor John Guthrie has been given an OBE for his work with charities.

In Bloom champion Roger Burnett gets an MBE for his work in the community.

Local recipients:

OBE

John GUTHRIE For charitable services. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

MBE

June, Mrs COOK For services to charity and the community in Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire.

(Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire)

Roger John BURNETT For services to the community in Scarborough.

(Malton, North Yorkshire)

Bessie, Mrs UNDERWOOD For services to Elderly People in Castleton, North Yorkshire.

(Whitby, North Yorkshire)