Local solicitors join forces with regional firm

A Scarborough law firm has announced it has merged with a top regional law firm.

Father and son team Michael and Christopher Harrison, formerly of M J Harrison Solicitors, revealed they have joined forces with Andrew Jackson Solicitors.

Michael and Christopher will be leading operations at the regional firm’s new office in Silpho and will build on Andrew Jackson’s existing offering throughout the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire region, nationally and overseas.

This follows the ongoing success of the firm’s York office which opened in 2013.

Michael Harrison said: “Having lived and worked in Scarborough for the majority of our respective careers, Christopher and I are delighted to be able to offer an enhanced service to our clients in this wonderful part of the world.

“We are so excited by the prospect of what lies ahead, not only for ourselves, but also for our existing and future clients.”

Andrew Jackson has also announced the appointment of Adam Sinclair, strengthening its offering in the area.

He will be a key addition to the firm’s business development team and will work out of its York offices.

Mr Sinclair said: “I am delighted and excited to join a firm that has made such great strides regionally, nationally and overseas.”