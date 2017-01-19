Logan has unfinished business with Boro

Returning Scarborough Athletic striker Billy Logan revealed that he has unfinished business with the club.

Logan joined Boro in 2009 following his release from Mansfield Town, and at that point things didn't work out.

But, having since excelled during spells in the Saturday League with West Pier and most recently at NCEL Premier outfit Pickering Town, Logan has opted to give football a real go.

"I have unfinished business at Scarborough Athletic because things didn't go right for me when I was there eight years ago," said Logan.

"I want to put it right and I'm confident that I can do that because the whole club looks very professional.

"I've spent three years in the Saturday League with West Pier and our lass has had a baby. I think that time away has done me a world of good.

"I was enjoying my football with Pickering Town and I want to thank everyone there for giving me the opportunity.

"But I've got my hunger back now and I want to give football a real go.

"I want to test myself at a better standard again just to see what I can do.

"My plan is to get into the team, play every week and start scoring goals."

Logan had initially shunned the advances of Boro boss Steve Kittrick, but he had a change of heart after another chat earlier this week.

He added: "I spoke to Steve on Monday and he just convinced me to come.

"I was doing well at Pickering, so it was a very tough decision, but Scarborough are going places with the new ground and everything, it would have been silly of me to turn that chance down.

"I didn't want to look back and see that my opportunity had gone, I needed to take it."