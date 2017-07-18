Logan hopes fans turn out to remember Holland

Scarborough Athletic striker Billy Logan is hoping for a big turn-out tonight for the Dave Holland Memorial Trophy clash with Bridlington Town.

Logan is the partner of the late Boro chairman's niece and he is hoping the fans honour Holland for all the hard work he did in getting the Flamingo Land Stadium up and running.

This will be the second game at Boro's new base since the grand opening on Saturday, when over 2,000 fans watched Steve Kittrick's men tackle Sheffield United.

Logan said: "Even before I joined the club I used to talk to Dave all the time about football, he was obsessed with the game and Scarborough Athletic.

"He was so excited about the new ground, he would have loved to have seen it. I doubt it would be there if it wasn't for all the hard work he put in."

On the pitch, Logan is looking to end his pre-season goal drought against a team he traditionally enjoys playing.

"I always do well against Brid, so it would be nice to score a goal or two tonight.

"I just need that bit of luck to put one in the net and then after that I'll be flying.

"It is difficult at this time of year because you are trying to get your fitness and your sharpness, but you are only playing 45 minutes at a time.

"I have put a lot of effort in over the summer months away from football, so hopefully that will pay off."

Boro will welcome Rob Youhill, Dan Thirkell and Carl Stewart into the squad for tonight, while trialists Charlie Binns and Tom White will also feature.