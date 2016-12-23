Loving angels in Helmsley

A festival at a North Yorkshire town is proving to be a real Angel Delight.

Helmsley’s inaugural Angel Festival was launched earlier this month and will run until will run right through until Thursday 5 January.

One of the Helmsley angels.

Helmsley in Business, the group behind the event, is also still running an Angel Advent Calendar collection for the Ryedale Food Bank.

The group is asking people to make donations to help make the festive season a little easier for families in need.

So far more than 50 food items, 16 advent calendars, 40 chocolate treats, 50 toys/gifts, 40 items of toiletries and 20 packs of Christmas cards and gift wrap have been sent off.

The food bank is now asking for essential items such as tinned meat, beans, vegetables and fruit; UHT milk and juices; jam; cooking sauces; tinned steamed puddings; food for special dietary requirements; and personal toiletries.

These can be dropped off at Helmsley Outdoors, Snooty Fox, Libby Butler Jewellers and KVA Planning until the end of December.

Carolyn Frank, chairwoman of Helmsley in Business, said: “We’re delighted that the Angel Festival has got off to such a great start.

“The launch, which coincided with Small Business Saturday, saw most of the town’s business owners dressed up in halos and wings! But to see the town decked out with all the sparkle and beauty of the angels now is lovely.

“It makes a nice back-drop for a spot of Christmas Shopping and a relaxing hot chocolate in one of our many great independent businesses. And of course there’s prizes to be won with the hunt for Rory!

“We also hope people get behind our Angel Advent Calendar and remember those less fortunate in Ryedale this Christmas.”