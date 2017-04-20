Magpie Fish Recipe: Hot cod – serves four

This week’s fish recipe, courtesy of Paul Gildroy at the Magpie Cafe, is hot cod.

Here’s how to make it.

Chef Paul Gildroy

Ingredients

8 x 125g cod strips (approx. 10cm in length), plain flour,

4 eggs, breadcrumbs.

For the BBQ sauce: 1 medium onion (finely diced), 1 stick of celery (finely diced), 1 clove of garlic (crushed), 800g tin chopped tomatoes, 2 tablespoons tomato ketchup, half teaspoon ground ginger, 1 teaspoon smoked paprika,

half teaspoon Chinese five spice, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 60g dark brown sugar, 75ml white wine vinegar, salt and pepper, oil. For the cheesy mustard sauce: 100g mature cheddar, 100g emmental, 200g mozzarella, 2 teaspoons of English mustard, 2 teaspoon wholegrain mustard, 100ml milk, finely sliced green chillies to finish.

Method

For the sauce, heat a little oil and add the onion, celery and garlic.

Cook for 3-4 minutes until lightly coloured, add the tomatoes, spices, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to the boil and reduce to a simmer.

In a separate pan, boil together the vinegar and sugar to a light syrup and add to the tomatoes, cook for around 25-30 minutes or until thickened slightly. Season to taste.

For the cod, place some flour onto plate and season with salt and pepper, beat the eggs and place into a bowl and in a third bowl place in the breadcrumbs.

Take each strip of cod and roll through the flour then the egg and finally the breadcrumbs.

Repeat this process with each piece of fish to double coat.

Deep fry the cod dogs until golden and crispy (these should take about 4-6 minutes to cook).

Drain them on kitchen paper to remove any excess oil and season with a little salt.

For the mustard cheese, heat the milk in a pan and add the cheeses and mustards.

Stir until well mixed and stringy. To serve, split eight finger rolls and sit in a Cod Dog, spoon over some BBQ sauce and then some Mustard Cheese. Top with finely chopped green chillies.