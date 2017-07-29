Magpie Recipe: BBQ hake with prawn Orzo, serves 4

Here is this week’s fish recipe, courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy at The Magpie Cafe.

Ingredients

4 x 200g fillets of hake

4 tablespoons Tomato Ketchup

1 tsp Chinese five spice

1 tsp ground ginger

1 clove garlic (crushed)

Quarter tsp onion salt

Half tsp chilli powder

3-4 grinds black pepper

1 tbsp golden syrup

300g Orzo (cook as instructed on packet)

1 medium onion (finely diced)

1 clove garlic (crushed)

12 cherry tomatoes (halved)

150g broccoli (small florets)

4 spring onion (chopped)

1 tblsp chopped parsley

1 knob of butter

Oil for cooking

Method

Cook the Orzo as recommended on the packet drain and set aside (drizzle with a little oil to prevent it sticking together).

Preheat your oven on max. Mix together the ketchup, five spice, ginger, clove of garlic, onion salt, chilli powder, black pepper and syrup. Heat a little oil in a pan and sear the Hake, flesh side down, once browned turn over.

Brush the hake generously with the BBQ mix and place into the hot oven for 8 minutes. For the prawns, heat a little oil in a pan and add the prawns after a minute add the onion, garlic and broccoli.

Sauté for a further two minutes then add the tomatoes and Orzo followed by the butter.

Ensure that the Orzo has heated through enough before adding the parsley.

Mix thoroughly and divide the Orzo between each dish and place a piece of hake on top.

Serve immediately.