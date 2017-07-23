Making the cut for RNLI

Have your say

A long-haired member of Scarborough Ladies Lifeboat Guild is having her locks cut off in aid of the RNLI.

The hair-raising feat will take place in the lifeboat house on Wednesday 26 July at 2pm.

Dorothy Medd will donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair.

The haircut will happen halfway through a children’s day at the lifeboat station which runs from 11am to 4pm.