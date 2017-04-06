Man appears in court charged with 14 Scarborough burglaries

A man has appeared in court charged with 14 counts of burglary at various locations on the north side of Scarborough.

Mihai Dobrea, 45, of Elders Street, Scarborough, did not indicate a plea at this stage for an overall 15 offences.

Dobrea only spoke to confirm his name and address through a Romanian interpreter when he appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The case had been due to be heard on the morning of April 3.

But confusion into the booking of the interpreter delayed proceedings, until 3.30pm.

Dobrea is charged with 14 burglaries in Scarborough between February 20 and March 29 as well as one count of being in possession of a bladed article on March 29.

The alleged offences took place in a number of locations across Scarborough including Hillcrest Avenue (two incidents), Station Road (three incidents), Stepney Road, Stepney Grove, Northstead Manor Drive, Wheatcroft Avenue (two incdients), Edge Dell (two incidents), and at Peasholm Drive and Manor Road.

He has been remanded in custody until May 2 when he will appear at York Crown Court.