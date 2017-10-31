Man arrested after becoming 'violent and aggressive' while detained at Scarborough JD Sports shop

A man has been arrested after becoming aggressive with staff at a shopping centre in Scarborough.

Police were called to the Brunswick Shopping Centre at 5.30pm yesterday (Monday) over reports of a theft at the JD Sports shop.

A 29-year-old man was detained at the store by staff.

Police said he became "increasingly violent and abusive" while being detained on suspicion of theft.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop, assault, assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty and was taken to Scarborough Police Station where he currently remains in police custody."