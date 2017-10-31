Man arrested after becoming 'violent and aggressive' while detained at Scarborough JD Sports shop

A man has been arrested after becoming aggressive with staff at a shopping centre in Scarborough.
Police were called to the Brunswick Shopping Centre at 5.30pm yesterday (Monday) over reports of a theft at the JD Sports shop.
A 29-year-old man was detained at the store by staff.
Police said he became "increasingly violent and abusive" while being detained on suspicion of theft.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop, assault, assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty and was taken to Scarborough Police Station where he currently remains in police custody."
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scarborough News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.