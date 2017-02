A man has been arrested in connection with a flat fire in Scarborough.

Scarborough fire crews attended a blaze at a flat on Victoria Road at around 8.15am this morning.

No one was injured in the incident with fire crews extinguishing the fire and ventilating the property.

A fire investigation is underway and police have arrested a man, who is currently in custody, while enquiries continue.

The road was temporarily closed off but has since reopened.