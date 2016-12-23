Man dies in car crash

A 22-year-old man has died following a crash near Malton last night.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 8.50pm Thursday December 22 to reports of a serious RTC involving a blue Volkswagen Passat on the A169 at Marishes, Malton near Eden Camp.

"Sadly the 22-year-old driver, a man from Pickering, died at the scene.

"The road was closed to allow police to conduct a full investigation. It reopened at 2.35am

"Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the incident, to come forward as soon as possible. This includes any motorists who came across the collision scene after it occurred, but did not stay to speak with the police.

"Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to email the Major Collision Investigation Team MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk and quote reference 12160230096.