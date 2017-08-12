Man dies suddenly in Scarborough street

Have your say

Emergency services were called out to the sudden death of a man in North Yorkshire this morning.

It happened at around 9.45 am today and involved a man aged in his mid thirties on Valley Road, near the junction with Londesborough Road.

The area was cordoned off while the fire service assisted with the recovery of the body.

The death is not believed to be suspicious and North Yorkshire Police are compiling a report on behalf of the coroner.

Anyone with information that could assist this inquiry is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference NYP-12082017-0142.