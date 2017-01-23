Man in court after Scarborough stabbing

A man has appeared in court after a stabbing in Scarborough.

A 26-year-old man from Scarborough was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his abdomen and arm following an altercation at a licensed premises on Castle Road at 7.53pm on Saturday January 21.

Lee Alexander Hamilton, 28, of Pavilion Square, Scarborough has been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possessing a kitchen knife in public.

He appeared at Scarborough Magistrates' Court this morning for his first hearing and did not enter a plea at this stage.

He has been kept in custody until his next hearing at York Crown Court on February 20.