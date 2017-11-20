Man in serious condition after Scarborough assault

A 27-year-old man has suffered a serious head injury in an assault at an address in Scarborough.

Two local women, aged 39 and 38, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The assault occurred at an address in Longwestgate at around 3.30pm on Friday November 17.

Following questioning the two women were released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Members of the public called for emergency assistance after the man was located in an alley at the junction of Cooks Row and Princess Square at 3.44pm.



"He was taken to hospital by ambulance with a serious head injury. He is in a serious condition but not believed to be life-threatening."

An investigation is now underway and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward by calling 101, select option 2, and ask for the Scarborough Serious Crime Team.



Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.



Callers are asked to quote the reference number 12170206788 when providing details about this incident.



