Man suffers head injuries in Filey incident

A man remains on police bail after an incident which led to a 46-year-old man being taken to hospital with head injuries.

Police were called at 8.28am on Thursday January 19 to reports of a man having been assaulted on West Road, Filey.

A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital with head injuries. He was transferred later the same day to another hospital without incident.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains on police bail whilst police continue their enquiries.