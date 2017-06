The sight of commuters dashing for a train is not uncommon, but these runners took it a new level when they raced a train along the North York Moors Railway.

But the ultimate prize of crossing the finish line first went to Mike Jeffries, of Richmond and Zetland Harriers, with a gun time of 55 minutes and one second.

He was 28 minutes faster than the Goatland Express, which came in at 167th place.