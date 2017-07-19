Man with MND climbs Mount Snowdon in his wheelchair

An inspirational man with motor neurone disease has successfully climbed Mount Snowdon in his wheelchair.

Terminally ill Jason Liversidge, 41, was diagnosed with the muscle wasting disease in 2013 and now is unable to do anything independently and needs 24 hour care.

Despite losing the ability to walk around a year ago, Jason climbed the 1,085m-high mountain in Wales on Tuesday in his 4x4 terrain hopper wheelchair with his wife Liz and friends.

Jason said: “It was a huge personal challenge for me and a great way of raising awareness of motor neurone disease and disability in general.

“I thought it would be a unique challenge and a good way of raising money for charity. It is an amazing feeling.

“It hasn’t been done before, so it was an unknown quantity and I didn’t know whether me or the wheelchair would make it.”

Terminally ill Jason Liversidge with wife Liz and daughters Poppy, four, and five-year-old Lilly

The former Scarborough College pupil has already tackled the fastest zip line in the world and the longest in Europe and driven a Formula One race car around Silverstone but he admitted despite his latest challenge not giving him the same adrenaline rush, it was his biggest challenge yet.

The father of two is hoping to raise around £5,000 for Dove House and Marie Curie as a thank you for all their help and support since his diagnosis.

Jason, who now lives in Rise, East Yorkshire, said: “I’m motivated by my illness, my family and the desire to keep on living life to the full. Dove House give advice and emotional support and I also receive complimentary therapy, this can be a massage or reflexology.

"Marie Curie give night care as I need care during the night too. This allows Liz the chance to get a few good nights sleep a week as I can wake her up to 10 or so times a night.”

Motor neurone disease is a rare, rapidly progressive illness that damages the nervous system leading to weakness, muscle wasting, severe disability, paralysis and death.

Liz said: “I’m completely in awe of Jason. He has gone from a fit and active man to someone who is completely dependent on others, but he doesn’t let that stop him. He is an inspiration to us all.

"It’s hard to watch the man you love and the father of your children literally wasting away before your eyes. It’s important that we continue to make memories with our girls, as we don’t know when the inevitable will happen.”

People can still donate at http://bit.ly/2tBub3r