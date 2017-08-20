Marie Curie group hails blooming great total from tea party

The Scarborough Marie Curie Fundraising Group recently organised a Blooming Great Tea Party, raising a fantastic £800 in the process.

The event took place at Hackness Grange Hotel, and included afternoon tea provided by the hotel, and a raffle with prizes coming from very generous local people and businesses.

The Blooming Great Tea Party is Marie Curie’s annual summer fundraising campaign. Money raised will help Marie Curie provide vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness, and their families.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “It was a fantastic day with everyone saying how much they enjoyed it, and we’re so pleased with how much money we raised! Special thanks go to Pinkie and Roger from Hackness Grange Hotel for all their support.”

For more details on volunteering with the group contact Jennifer Carmichael on 01904 755260 or jennifer.carmichael@mariecurie.org.uk.