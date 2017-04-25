Market Hall has a fresh, new look

The new-look Scarborough Market Hall and Vaults has been formally unveiled to the public following a major £2.8m refurbishment project.

The opening ceremony took place on Friday and was attended by Scarborough’s mayor Cllr Simon Green, among other guests.

The transformation, which has taken just under a year to complete, has created a fresh and modern retail space for businesses, shoppers and the local community, which has successfully retained the charm and character of the traditional market in the impressive, grade II listed historic building

Thanks to a grant from the Coastal Communities Fund, administered by the Big Lottery Fund, the facility has had a complete makeover with brand new units installed on the Market Hall floor and the addition of a new mezzanine level above to create new shops, offices and a food court that gives customers stunning views of Scarborough Castle.

Project design has been carried out by Group Ginger architects and the build by ESH Construction, both of Leeds. The Market Hall and Vaults (on the lower ground floor) remained open for business during the entire project and are now trading Monday to Saturday from 8am until 5pm, including bank holidays.

Scarborough Council is working with local partners to develop a musical and cultural programme with events running throughout the year.

David Kelly, regeneration manager, said: “I’d like to thank the existing businesses for their patience and cooperation throughout the refurbishment and extend a warm welcome to the new businesses joining us at the start of this exciting new chapter.”